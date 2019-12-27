Sudan: Negotiations Between Government and SPLM-N - Hillo Faction Suspend

Juba — The government delegation headed by the Sovereignty Council member, Lt. Gen, Shams-Eddin Kabbash Thursday afternoon held talks with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North (SOLM - N), Al-Hillo factioin, presence of the South Sudan mediator.

The chief of mediator and Advisor of the President of the South Sudan for Security Affairs, Tut GAlwak, stated to THE press after sitting that the mediation has suspend the track of the negotiation with SPLM-N (Al-Hillo faction) for two weeks upon the faction's request for more consultation with the leadership and grassroots of the movement on some issues of the negotiations and to complete the vision on them.

Gulwak, affirmed that the negotiation in this track and other tracks are progressing well to achieve comprehensive peace agreement.