Sudan: Mediation Gives Al-Hillo Faction Time to Consult Its Grassroots

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The mediation of South Sudan government has given a period of two weeks for Sudan People's Movement - North (Al-Hillo faction) in order to consult its grassroots on some issues in the negotiations.

In a press statement, the mediation chief and Advisor of South Sudan President, Tut Galwak, said that the movement has asked for time to consult its grassroots and to get their opinion on some negotiation files.

He said that large strides have been achieved in negotiation between the two sides, but the movement stated that it needs time to inform its grassroots and to consult them before signing the agreement.

Read the original article on SNA.

South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

