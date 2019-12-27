Sudan: President Salva Kiir Receives Member of Sovereignty Council

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, received at the Presidential Palace in Juba Thursday noon the member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, in presence of Sudan Ambassador to Juba, Adel Ibrahim, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations.

Gen. Kabbashi has conveyed to President Kiir the greetings of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, on the occasion of Christmas, besides his wishes for durable stability and progress for South Sudan State.

Gen. Kabbashi expressed the thanks and appreciation of the government and people of Sudan to the Republic of Sudan for the generous patronage of the peace negotiations.

He said that meetings that the President of the South had conducted with the leaders of the movements have contributed to bringing closer the points of view between the government and the armed struggle movements and supported the negotiation process

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

