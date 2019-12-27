Sudan: Hamdok Visits Organization of Martyrs Families

26 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, Thursday paid a visit to premises of the Organization of Martyrs Families, accompanied by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omer Bashir Manis.

Dr. Hamdok was briefed on the organization's activity and the demands presented by the members of its committee on behalf of the martyrs' families.

The meeting has reviewed the different issues relating to the patriotic martyrs.

Dr. Hamdok promised that justice and Qasas will be realized through the fair judicial system established by the glorious December Revolution.

