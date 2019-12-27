Angola: Afrocup - 1º De Agosto to Face Mazembe

Luanda — 1º de Agosto will host TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Friday for the 3rd round match of the African Champions' League Group A.

1º de Agosto, who rank last in group with 1 point after two games, are compelled to win the game to ensure their qualification for the next stage of the competition.

But both coaches and players are aware of the tough job to beat the opponent and leaders with 6 points.

If 1º de Agosto fail to beat TP Mazembe they lose their goal, especially if in the other group match Egypt's Zamalek (2nd placed with 3 points) beat Zambia's Zesco United (3rd with 1 point), as in the second round 1º de Agosto will only play one home game and two away games. For the present edition, 1º de Agosto tied (1-1) against Zesco United of Zambia and lost 0-2 to Zamalek of Egypt.