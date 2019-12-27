Angola: Police Report 148 Offences During Festive Season

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — National police have reported 148 crimes at the Christmas period - Dec 24 at 00:00 to Dec 25 12:00 pm - with 96 offences clarified.

The statistics were released by the head of the Institutional Communication and Press Department of the National Police, Commissioner Orlando Bernardo.

As part of the operation, the police officer detained 107 suspects in connection with homicides, robberies, rape and bodily offenses, Orlando Bernardo told a press conference.

The police also recovered 1,050 liters of fuel and AKz 292,250 (local currency). In the area of road traffic, Orlando Bernardo said that the corporation recorded 52 traffic accidents that resulted in 12 deaths and 96 injuries. As for border situation, the high ranking official informed that 294 foreign citizens, 289 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and five from Namibia, have been questioned.

Of this number, 129 were repatriated to their areas of origin. He also mentioned 14 occurrences that resulted in seven deaths (four by beach drowning, two suicide by hanging and one by collapse of residence). Three fires, one bee invasion and three rescues of drowning individuals were also recorded.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.