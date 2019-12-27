Angola: Police Report 148 Offences During Festive Season

Luanda — National police have reported 148 crimes at the Christmas period - Dec 24 at 00:00 to Dec 25 12:00 pm - with 96 offences clarified.

The statistics were released by the head of the Institutional Communication and Press Department of the National Police, Commissioner Orlando Bernardo.

As part of the operation, the police officer detained 107 suspects in connection with homicides, robberies, rape and bodily offenses, Orlando Bernardo told a press conference.

The police also recovered 1,050 liters of fuel and AKz 292,250 (local currency). In the area of road traffic, Orlando Bernardo said that the corporation recorded 52 traffic accidents that resulted in 12 deaths and 96 injuries. As for border situation, the high ranking official informed that 294 foreign citizens, 289 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and five from Namibia, have been questioned.

Of this number, 129 were repatriated to their areas of origin. He also mentioned 14 occurrences that resulted in seven deaths (four by beach drowning, two suicide by hanging and one by collapse of residence). Three fires, one bee invasion and three rescues of drowning individuals were also recorded.