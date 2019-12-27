Angola: Luchazes Predicts a Crop Production Rise of 45,000 Tonnes

Cassamba — The municipality of Luchazes in eastern Moxico province has predicted an increase from 30 to 45,000 tonnes in 2019/2020 agricultural campaign.

This was said to the press on Tuesday by the local director Municipal Office of Agriculture, David Chipipa.

Various products, such maize, beans, cassava, soybeans and sunflower, may increase in this campaign with expansion of the production areas of these foods from 45 to 57 hectares.

He mentioned 555 farmers as having joined the six agricultural associations that benefited from tools to boost the process.

The municipality of Luchazes has a population of 14,451 inhabitants, mostly peasants.