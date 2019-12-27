Angola: Luchazes Predicts a Crop Production Rise of 45,000 Tonnes

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cassamba — The municipality of Luchazes in eastern Moxico province has predicted an increase from 30 to 45,000 tonnes in 2019/2020 agricultural campaign.

This was said to the press on Tuesday by the local director Municipal Office of Agriculture, David Chipipa.

Various products, such maize, beans, cassava, soybeans and sunflower, may increase in this campaign with expansion of the production areas of these foods from 45 to 57 hectares.

He mentioned 555 farmers as having joined the six agricultural associations that benefited from tools to boost the process.

The municipality of Luchazes has a population of 14,451 inhabitants, mostly peasants.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Central Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.