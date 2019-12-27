Angola: Governor Encourages Production to Attract Investment

Dundo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Norte province Ernesto Muangala has spoke of the priorities in the programme of his government for 2020.

The governor stressed the need to encourage the rise of production, creation of conditions to improve the business environment and attract more investment for the sector of Agriculture, Fisheries and Cattle Raising, among the priorities.

Muangala, who was speaking at the yearend ceremony held last Tuesday in the province's capital city, Dundo, also referred to the improvements of other sectors.

He pointed to the healthy services, supplying drinking water, electric power, basic sanitation and assistance to elderly people.

The governor announced plans for the construction of three shelter centers to accommodate the families affected by the rain and other phenomena in the municipalities of Chitato, Cuango and Cuilo.

He also pledged that the government will build home for the elderly in Chitato and a Maternal and Child Hospital in Cambulo.

The governor announced five system of abstraction and distribution of drinking water for the residents of Lucapa, Cuilo, Lubalo, Xá-muteba and Chitato next year.