Angola: Prosecutor's Office Releases 19 Detainees Charged With Rioting

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — Public Prosecutor?s Office in central Huambo province said it freed 19 ex-members of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) who had been detained for rioting and attacking the police officers on December 20.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the director of Home Ministry's Press Office in Huambo province, Martinho Kavita Satito, said that despite the release, the process follows its legal procedure as required.

Early December 20 a group of 60 demobilised members of the Angolan Armed Forces blocked a street during a demonstration to demand their integration into the police forces.

