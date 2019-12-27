Angola: Malaria Kills Over 100 People in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — At least 174 people died of malaria in eastern Lunda Sul province from January to December this year.

The figure was released by deputy supervisor for anti- malaria programme, Ilídio dos Santoson, Tuesday, saying that there was a decrease of 97 deaths compared to the previous period.

The health official attributed the drop to the awareness campaigns held in the communities, as well as incentive to improve basic sanitation.

Saurimo municipality, with 31,184 cases of malaria, including 7,193 pregnant women, tops the list.

The province has 115 health facilities, including services provided by health posts and centers, secured by 788 Angolan and foreign technicians.