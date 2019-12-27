Angola: Malaria Kills Over 100 People in Lunda Sul

26 December 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Saurimo — At least 174 people died of malaria in eastern Lunda Sul province from January to December this year.

The figure was released by deputy supervisor for anti- malaria programme, Ilídio dos Santoson, Tuesday, saying that there was a decrease of 97 deaths compared to the previous period.

The health official attributed the drop to the awareness campaigns held in the communities, as well as incentive to improve basic sanitation.

Saurimo municipality, with 31,184 cases of malaria, including 7,193 pregnant women, tops the list.

The province has 115 health facilities, including services provided by health posts and centers, secured by 788 Angolan and foreign technicians.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Health
Southern Africa
Malaria
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.