Kenya: Kalonzo, Mutua and Muthama Scramble for Ukambani Political Grip

Nairobi — Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and former Senator Johnston Muthama are now engaging in supremacy battle on who should lead the Kamba community in the country's succession politics.

During a consultative meeting at his Yatta farm on Monday, Kalonzo said he will be in the political formation that President Uhuru Kenyatta will support, drawing the wrath of Muthama who has dismissed him as being "politically blind."

"I have made a resolution to work with President Kenyatta even after 2022," Kalonzo declared at the meeting attended by leaders, business-people and the clergy. He said he owes no one an apology for working with the president.

But Muthama has dismissed him, saying the sentiments he made should be construed as a personal stand but not on behalf of the Kamba Community.

Muthama went ahead to declare himself the new kingpin of the Ukambani region, vowing to lead the community in the "right political direction."

"I will lead the Community from today going forward, the community cannot be led by a coward" Muthama said of Kalonzo.

He also vowed to convene a strategy meeting with the region's leaders to seek a political direction for the community.

Responding to Muthama's remarks on Thursday, a section of Ukambani leaders asked him to quit Kalonzo's Wiper party if he can't respect their leader.

The leaders drawn from Machakos, Kitui and Makueni said that Kalonzo is still the region's kingpin and that he ought to be respected.

"We have a presidential candidate for 2022 who is Kalonzo Musyoka. If Muthama cannot toe the party line let him quit. Wiper is a free democratic party and he is free to join or quit. If he cannot withstand the heat, let him leave the kitchen," said Wiper Secretary-General Peter Mathuki.

The leaders said the community respects Kalonzo's decision (of working with the president) which they termed as final.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua accused Muthama of steering his own political scheme and disrespecting Kalonzo.

"We have started planning for 2022 and this time we are determined to make sure that Kalonzo clinches the top seat," said Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua, on the other hand, dismissed Kalonzo and Muthama claiming that the two don't speak for the Kamba community.

"These two leaders don't speak for the Kamba community but for themselves and their personal interests," Mutua said.

The Machakos Governor said he was ready to seek the country's top seat, while accusing Kalonzo and Muthama of auctioning the community to Uhuru and Ruto respectively.

"I call upon all residents of the Ukambani region and our 2.5 million voting bloc to know that they are leaders and not followers and some of us care, with action, about the struggles and possible amazing rise of our people," said Mutua.