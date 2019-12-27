Nigeria Tightens Anti-Corruption Noose

24 December 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Mohammed Momoh

Abuja — The noose is quickly tightening against Nigeria's former untouchables as President Muhammadu Buhari's war on corruption gathers pace.

Former Justice Minister Mohammed Adoke was on Thursday last week nabbed by Interpol in Dubai and deported back to Nigeria while 25 entities were ordered to forfeit their properties to the state for fraud and tax defaults.

Mr Adoke, former petroleum Minister Dan Etete and Aliyu Abubakar are wanted to answer questions surrounding a $1.06 billion oil blocks scandal. Malabu Oil and Gas was also charged at the Abuja High Court over the Malabu Oil Block.

They allegedly received the money from Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited and ENI SPA in relation to the grant of Malabu Oil Prospecting Licence (OPL 245).

Part of the money $2.3 million was paid to a foreign exchange bureau and quickly converted into local currency on the instruction of Adoke.

Adoke is also charged over the $9.6 billion judgment award against Nigeria by Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) in London.

The forfeiture order secured by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) affects 25 properties whose owners, including the Shehu Yar'Adua Foundation, failed to pay taxes to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The companies owe more than 8.6 billion Naira ($24 million) in taxes and denied ownership of the properties.

Three ex-governors have already been jailed for corruption and 22 others are under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and ICPC.

The ex-governors currently in jail for corruption are Mr Orji Kalu of Abia State, Mr Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, and Mr Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami said a central database for recovered stolen assets had been created in the Ministry of Justice.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Corruption
West Africa
Nigeria
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.