Nigeria: Govt Orders Closure of Sagamu Bridge After Christmas Day Fire

The federal government yesterday ordered the temporary closure of the bridge at the Sagamu interchange on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following a fire underneath that was caused by a crash between two petrol-laden tankers on Christmas day.

The Ogun State Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, said in a statement that "due to the damage done by the two petroleum tankers that crashed underneath the Sagamu Interchange Bridge in Sagamu, Ogun State, on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, the FRSC invited engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to assess the continuous usage of the bridge due to the intensity of the fire outbreak that damaged sections of the bridge

"Based on their professional advice that the fire has destroyed the integrity of the bridge and may not be safe for motorisation till reinforced , the FRSC Ogun State Command is notifying members of the public to avoid the use of the Bridge till it is reinforced."

He, however, told THISDAY that officials of the ministry had taken a second look at the bridge and confirmed that the burnt section was the only area compromised and the other sections might still be safe for use.

According to him, the officials are currently working on the bridge to make it motorable.

However, Oladele in the statement signed by the FRSC's Public Education Officer, Ogun State Command Route, Commander, Florence Okpe, urged "motorists approaching the Sagamu Interchange Bridge from the eastern part of the country via Ijebu Ode to detour right at the back of the FRSC Emergency Road Side Clinic at Sagamu to connect the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway leading to Ogere. They can then make a U-Turn before Ogere town and continue their journey to Lagos

"Vehicles coming from Abeokuta leading to the eastern part of the country via Ijebu Ode should avoid the Sagamu Interchange Bridge and turn right immediately after Nestle Company Plc to proceed to the expressway leading to Lagos and they can then make a U-turn after Kara-Sagamu after the Julius Berger Yard, Sagamu to reconnect the Sagamu- Ijebu Ode-Ore-Benin Expressway. The FRSC regrets the inconveniences this may cause motorists."

Oladele advised motorists to cooperate with the FRSC and sister security agencies that would enforce the temporary closure of the Bridge till it is repaired and reopen to motorists for use.