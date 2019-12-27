Kenya: 57 Babies Born On Christmas Day in Nairobi County Health Facilities

More than 50 mothers in Nairobi had an extra reason to celebrate Christmas as they welcomed their bundles of joy in various health facilities.

The three major county hospitals in Nairobi recorded 57 deliveries on Christmas day while more than 100 babies were born on the eve of the day.

CHRISTMAS DELIVERIES

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital welcomed 16 babies on Christmas Day, Mbagathi registered 21 Christmas deliveries while Pumwani Maternity Hospital recorded 20 deliveries on Christmas Day.

Pumwani Maternity Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Farhia Abdirahman Affi told the Nation that another 55 babies were born on the eve of Christmas.

"The number of deliveries on Christmas Day was 20 while in the 24 hours between the morning of December 24 to the morning of Christmas Day, we recorded 75 deliveries," said Dr Affi.

One Emily Awuor and her husband Boaz from Kiambio in Eastleigh shed tears of joy as they welcomed triplets at the county health facility.

Ms Awuor delivered triplets comprising of two bouncing baby boys and a beautiful girl at the facility 20 minutes after 1am.

"This is my second delivery. I have another child. I thank God for this beautiful gift to me and my husband on this wonderful day. I'm yet to give them names," said the excited mother as she cuddled her bundles of joy.

Dr Affi added that there was also another mother who delivered twins at the facility at 6am in the morning which normally records very high numbers of deliveries in a day with 172 babies and 237 mothers present at the facility on Christmas Eve.

SONKO'S PLEDGE

The Medical Superintendent at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Dr Musa Mohamed, said that apart from the 16 Christmas babies delivered at the facility, another 65 babies were born at the hospital between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

"All the mothers and babies in the three facilities are in good condition. Number of deliveries in county health facilities has increased in the last one year due to the improved state of our health facilities," said Dr Mohamed.

He stated that a new wing at Pumwani Maternity. Hospital will officially be opened in January 2020 to ease congestion in the county health facilities.

Meanwhile, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko congratulated the mothers and pledged support to them before they are discharged calling on other leaders to focus on helping the poor in the society during the festive season.

"I want to congratulate the mothers and welcome them to Nairobi at such a wonderful day that we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ," said Mr Sonko.

Last week, the governor toured the three county health facilities and gave gift packs to mothers who had delivered.