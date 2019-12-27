Mauritius: President's 2019 Christmas Message to the Nation

press release

In his Christmas message to the Nation, yesterday, the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, appealed for each and everyone to join hands and work together to consolidate unity at all levels, from within the family cell, society, workplace to school, with a view of promoting a harmonious and prosperous country.

The President seized the opportunity to elaborate on the major events and achievements of the Republic of Mauritius for the year 2019. These include: the historic Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) pertaining to the Chagos Archipelago's sovereignty claim by Mauritius; the inscription of the 'sega tambour' of Chagos on the UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage; the State Visit of Pope Francis to Mauritius; and the remarkable performance of Mauritian athletes during the Indian Ocean Island Games.

With regard to the prevalence of social scourges, the President indicated that there is an erosion of values and parents should dedicate more time to their children and set examples so that the children stay away from alcohol consumption and drug abuse. He also cautioned all violent acts inflicted on vulnerable people, elders, women and children.

President Roopun also stated that despite road sensitisation campaigns, road accidents are still on the increase. Therefore, he made an appeal to motorists to be more responsible and not to drink and drive.