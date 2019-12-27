Rwanda: Security Serene During Christmas - Police

27 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Glory Iribagiza

Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, on Thursday said this festive season security remains calm, as people seem to be compliant with security instructions and laws in place.

"We had four accidents yesterday (December 25). One of them was serious, and took lives of two; a motorcyclist and a cyclist. A bicycle and motorcycle collided at around 7 in the evening, during the heavy rain."

He added that the people realistically followed the police's instructions regarding driving under the influence of alcohol and noise pollution, among others.

"It is evident that the people followed the advice we had given. Parties started and ended well, no cases of noise pollution were recorded in neighbourhoods, even in church services, things went well."

Speaking to The New Times, Kabera said the major challenge was the effects of the heavy rain on Christmas Day that started at around 7pm and went on until midnight.

"The security situation was generally calm across the country, except the fatalities and property damage caused by heavy rains."

The rains, according to official figures, claimed 12 lives countrywide.

Kabera henceforth advised the public to keep the vigilance but also pointed out some loopholes that need to be worked on.

"My concern is about adherence to warnings and instructions with regard to yesterday's heavy rains; the public should take warnings seriously- Meteo and police warning about floods and impassable roads."

"Compliance with police officers' instructions is still a problem - people force their way into harm's way. This is dangerous, People take shelter in potentially dangerous places like under the bridge - this puts their lives into danger."

Kabera added that people should also avoid using roads that are prone to flooding and that they should report to police when they see danger or potential danger like flooded roads instead of parking or stopping and watching.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow glory_iribagiza

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.