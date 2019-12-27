Rwanda: Security Serene During Christmas - Police

Rwanda National Police (RNP) spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, on Thursday said this festive season security remains calm, as people seem to be compliant with security instructions and laws in place.

"We had four accidents yesterday (December 25). One of them was serious, and took lives of two; a motorcyclist and a cyclist. A bicycle and motorcycle collided at around 7 in the evening, during the heavy rain."

He added that the people realistically followed the police's instructions regarding driving under the influence of alcohol and noise pollution, among others.

"It is evident that the people followed the advice we had given. Parties started and ended well, no cases of noise pollution were recorded in neighbourhoods, even in church services, things went well."

Speaking to The New Times, Kabera said the major challenge was the effects of the heavy rain on Christmas Day that started at around 7pm and went on until midnight.

"The security situation was generally calm across the country, except the fatalities and property damage caused by heavy rains."

The rains, according to official figures, claimed 12 lives countrywide.

Kabera henceforth advised the public to keep the vigilance but also pointed out some loopholes that need to be worked on.

"My concern is about adherence to warnings and instructions with regard to yesterday's heavy rains; the public should take warnings seriously- Meteo and police warning about floods and impassable roads."

"Compliance with police officers' instructions is still a problem - people force their way into harm's way. This is dangerous, People take shelter in potentially dangerous places like under the bridge - this puts their lives into danger."

Kabera added that people should also avoid using roads that are prone to flooding and that they should report to police when they see danger or potential danger like flooded roads instead of parking or stopping and watching.

