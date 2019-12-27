Namibia: Fishrot 6 Fail With Attack On Arrests

27 December 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tutaleni Pinehas

AN attempt by ex-fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and four co-accused to have their arrests over the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal declared unlawful has failed.

In a ruling delivered in the Windhoek High Court today, acting judge Kobus Miller found that their application to have their arrests declared unlawful did not meet the requirements to be heard as an urgent matter. As a result, the judge ordered that the matter should be removed from the court roll.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 20 February 2020.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Governance
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.