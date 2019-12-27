Namibia: Fishrot 6 Fail With Attack On Arrests

AN attempt by ex-fisheries minister Bernhard Esau, former justice minister Sacky Shanghala and four co-accused to have their arrests over the Fishrot fishing quotas corruption scandal declared unlawful has failed.

In a ruling delivered in the Windhoek High Court today, acting judge Kobus Miller found that their application to have their arrests declared unlawful did not meet the requirements to be heard as an urgent matter. As a result, the judge ordered that the matter should be removed from the court roll.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 20 February 2020.