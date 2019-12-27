Tanzania: Danish Govt Nods to Plan to Start Local Economic Company

THE Danish government and the Tanzania Private Sectors Foundation (TPSF), have welcomed Bahi District Council idea to set up an economic company that would facilitate business between them and government in the area.

According to Bahi District Commissioner (DC), Mwanahamis Mkunda, the business company was part of their initiative to implement the ongoing Local Investment Climate (LIC), project funded by the government of Denmark.

Giving go-ahed to the drive, both Danish Ambassador in Tanzania, Einar Jensen and TPSF Executive Director, Godfrey Simbeye said the district's decision was in the right direction, noting taht development worldwide is brought by collaborative efforts between the government and the Private Sector.

"I am really impressed by the DC's commitment to put measures in place, which would see business prospering in the district," said Mr Jensen.

On her part, Ms Mkunda said all procedures for the establishment of the business company were ongoing, adding that soon the company would start operations.

Expunding, she said that the company would help to raise the district's revenue and also improve the residents' livelohoods.

The ongoing LIC project in the district, according to her has so far intensified trust and collaboration between the private sector and the government, saying: "Thanks to the government of Denmark's support."

Ms Mkunda further said that the implementation plan of the project was realised through a joint agenda formulation, and transparency discussions as well as agreements a task force formed create it as earlier agreed at the District Business Council (DBC) resolutions.

She made the speech during a meeting with members of the Investment Climate Steering Committee, when they paid her a visit in her Bahi office, before touring the various ongoing LIC's projects.

The team included Denmark ambassador to Tanzania, Tanzania TPSF Executive Director, Tanzania National Business Council, acting Executive Secretary, Oliver Vedula and LIC Team Leader, Flemming Olsem, among others.

LIC project addresses critical constraints to business development and economic growth at district level in the two regions of Dodoma and Kigoma.

The project also invests in Public-Private Dialogue (PPD), business service facilities like One-Stop- Business Centres as well as in public, private and Public-Private-Partnership infrastructures to support various business development projects.

TPSF is currently working with the Business Sector Programme Support (BSPS IV), a programme being funded by DANIDA with an objective to improve conditions for sustained business growth and investment in selected local government authorities (LGAs).

The LIC project focuses on the critical constraints to business growth and economic development at the sub-national level.

It promotes regular and structured dialogue between the local business community and LGAs and encourages a practical response to the challenges to improve conditions for private sector to develop and poverty to be reduced at the local levels.