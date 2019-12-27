Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Disrupt Prisons' Unbeaten Run

YOUNG Africans caretaker coach, Boniface Mkwasa believes that his side will be able to win against Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya tomorrow.

Yanga saw their mission to snatch possible six points from the Southern Highlands hit rocks following a scoreless draw with Mbeya City on Tuesday at the same venue and instead managed to came out with one point.

The match lost its beauty as it was played on a waterlogged pitch which prevented smooth flow of the ball thereby forcing the two sides to use long balls which had no impact at all.

For Mbeya City, the draw was a jewel for them as they want to start winning campaign to retrieve the team from the relegation zone.

But, reacting after the game, Mkwasa said they have now switched focus to their next battle against Tanzania Prisons tomorrow.

"I believe that the pitch will be in good form to enable us play our usual game and win the last match from this side," the coach said.

However, Mkwasa could not help but blamed poor refereeing on the day saying most decisions made were against his side.

"To say the truth, our football is not growing because of some referees who fail to apply all the required laws of football in a balanced way," he said.

He added that since football is played openly, people who watched the game would agree with him that the referee was poor throughout the tense match.

On his part, Mbeya City head coach, Amri Said disclosed that a draw was much better for him as they played against a tough opponent in the country.

"I am glad with the one point we have collected. It was a tough game as you saw but we played with respect against them," said him. He continued: "With the outcome, I can confidently say I have started well my journey at this new club even though many players are inexperienced but I can see potential in them," the coach said.

Moreover, the former Biashara United trainer lauded Mbeya City fans for coming in big number to back up their team saying that good gesture played a big role to their perfect form against Yanga.

As it stands, Mbeya City currently sit on 18th slot with nine points from 13 games and have just won a single match, drawing six and losing six respectively.

Generally, it has been a back foot start for Mbeya City this season and they need to work hard in their follow up fixtures as the only guarantee to remain in the league next season.