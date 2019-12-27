Tanzania: Yanga Seek to Disrupt Prisons' Unbeaten Run

26 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

YOUNG Africans caretaker coach, Boniface Mkwasa believes that his side will be able to win against Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya tomorrow.

Yanga saw their mission to snatch possible six points from the Southern Highlands hit rocks following a scoreless draw with Mbeya City on Tuesday at the same venue and instead managed to came out with one point.

The match lost its beauty as it was played on a waterlogged pitch which prevented smooth flow of the ball thereby forcing the two sides to use long balls which had no impact at all.

For Mbeya City, the draw was a jewel for them as they want to start winning campaign to retrieve the team from the relegation zone.

But, reacting after the game, Mkwasa said they have now switched focus to their next battle against Tanzania Prisons tomorrow.

"I believe that the pitch will be in good form to enable us play our usual game and win the last match from this side," the coach said.

However, Mkwasa could not help but blamed poor refereeing on the day saying most decisions made were against his side.

"To say the truth, our football is not growing because of some referees who fail to apply all the required laws of football in a balanced way," he said.

He added that since football is played openly, people who watched the game would agree with him that the referee was poor throughout the tense match.

On his part, Mbeya City head coach, Amri Said disclosed that a draw was much better for him as they played against a tough opponent in the country.

"I am glad with the one point we have collected. It was a tough game as you saw but we played with respect against them," said him. He continued: "With the outcome, I can confidently say I have started well my journey at this new club even though many players are inexperienced but I can see potential in them," the coach said.

Moreover, the former Biashara United trainer lauded Mbeya City fans for coming in big number to back up their team saying that good gesture played a big role to their perfect form against Yanga.

As it stands, Mbeya City currently sit on 18th slot with nine points from 13 games and have just won a single match, drawing six and losing six respectively.

Generally, it has been a back foot start for Mbeya City this season and they need to work hard in their follow up fixtures as the only guarantee to remain in the league next season.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.