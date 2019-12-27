Uganda: Row Over Roundabout Design, Fuel Tanker Fire Take Centre Stage in Ankole

In March, residents of Mbarara Municipality woke up to nine metallic poles at the roundabout, obscuring the traditional bull mould. This was part of the beautifications of the town by Abubakar Technical Services, the contractor that was working on Mbarara Town roads under the Uganda Municipal Support Infrastructure Development (USMID) project.

New and modern artistic designs had been erected and were covering the cow, which many viewed as an embodiment of Ankole culture. The bull or Ankole long horn cow sculpture symbolises the cultural heritage of people in western Uganda.

There was uproar as a cross-section of people from the sub-region rejected the new design.

The new designs had two grey poles in shape of horns of a cow while the rest had star designs on top. The poles were powered to give light at night at the Airtel clock tower.

Residents took to social media to demand the removal of the poles and restore the bull symbol commonly known as Rusiina for its chocolate colour.

Consequently, a WhatsApp group named 'Restore Rusiina Campaign' was created and the members mainly expressed disappointment with the new design and mounted pressure on Mbarara Municipal Council leaders to ensure the bull's prominence at the roundabout.

A council meeting had to be convened where councillors also voted to have the new artistic designs removed and the bull restored.

"We cannot allow our symbol to be overshadowed by something we don't know its meaning. This is something that identifies us like any other city in the world. We want our cow back to its prominence," Mr David Nahurira, the chairperson of the works and development committee, told the council.

"This is the concern of the people of Mbarara and beyond. We have been having the Ankole cow there, we do not want that cow that looks like Indian. We are well known for our culture which must be respected. We have agreed as council that what they are erecting at the roundabout be stopped with immediate effect," Mr Bonny Tashobya, the municipal council speaker, said.

To cool the tempers, another sculpture in form of a bull was erected there but the metallic designs were never removed. A council sitting in December instructed the technical team to remove the designs or else they would boycott other council sittings.

"We are not coming back for another council sitting until our resolution to remove these metallic tubes is implemented," Mr Muhammad Byansi, the councillor for Nyamityobora, said.

The town clerk, Mr Francis Barabanawe, said they had given the contractor that erected the existing designs to remove them by December 3, and that since the deadline has elapsed, they will use legal means to remove them.

"They were erected without council knowledge and council resolved they be removed," said Mr Barabanawe.

Murder of seven family members

Fresh and horrific memories remain among residents and survivors of a gruesome murder of seven family members in Nombe II Village, Kashare Sub-county, Mbarara District.

On the fateful day of June 2, Lydia Kyomuhangi, 50, hacked her daughter, granddaughter and five step grand children to death. In revenge, residents also hacked her to death.

Mr George Hangomugisha Kooma, her husband, survived with serious injuries. He has since become bedridden.

When Daily Monitor visited Mr Hangomugisha recently, he was confined to a bed in his sitting room. He has one eye and both his legs were chopped. He could not hold anything as both his arms were seriously injured.

Mr Hangomugisha was being fed and uses a bucket to answer nature's call. He narrated what befell him on that very day. "It was a Sunday and I had come from prayers. I found my wife in a good mood and she served lunch, which we ate together and after, I retired to rest in my room. I woke up in a helpless state; the woman was chopping every part of my body. I was already weak to fight back, she cut and left me for dead. It is by God's grace that I survived because I was helpless and she thought I was dead," narrates Mr Hangomugisha.

"I do not remember the events that followed as I gained senses in hospital," he adds.

Mr Hangomugisha appeals to good Samaritans to assist him in taking care of his family.

Fuel tanker explosion kills 22

It was sad news on August 18 after a fuel tanker exploded at Kyambura Trading Centre in Rubirizi District, leaving 23 people dead.

It was about 3pm when the fuel tanker that was heading to Kasese from Mbarara rammed into four stationary vehicles at a road bend, igniting a fire that consumed dozens of shops and homes.

Police officers, UPDF soldiers and Uganda Red Cross officials later recovered 22 bodies in the incident.

The bodies that were recovered from the smouldering debris were taken to Lugazi Health Centre IV Mortuary in Rubirizi Town Council, while those who were injured are hospitalised at Kirembe Hospital in Kasese District and Kampala International University Hospital, in Bushenyi District.

Most bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

They were conflicting reports from police and witnesses about the cause of the accident. Mr Martial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson, said friction triggered the fire but the turn boy, Mr Abdallah Aziz Hassan Gulamu, said it was due to brake failure.

The fire also burnt about five vehicles and 30 houses.

Eight bodies were identified and given to their relatives for burial but the rest could not be identified and were buried in a mass grave at Kyambura mosque.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) also responded and delivered an assortment of relief items to families and survivors of the fire.

The President also visited the area and promised government would give Shs5 million each to the families of those that lost their dear ones. Those that were injured were promised Shs1 million. The money has since been given out.

Residents and leaders still demand compensation from the owner of the tanker.

Mr Broadis Kazoora, the Kichwamba Sub-county chairperson, says they are still waiting to hear from government on how far they have gone with the hunt for the owner for the tanker.

7,200-seater church opens

The Anglican faithful in Mbarara Town witnessed the commissioning of a multibillion church.

All Saints Church, located on Mbarara-Kabale road, about half a kilometre from Mbarara town has a seating capacity of 7,200 people.

The Shs5 billion church was built using money contributed by Christians.

Rev Canon Nathan Bobs Mwesigye, the archdeacon of Greater Mbarara Archdeaconry, said the rising Christian population in the area was the reason they built a big church, which they believe will suffice for the next 70 years.

Rev Mwesigye said that transparency among the clergy in the archdeaconry is what helped them build the church. But he said another Shs1 billion shillings is still required to complete the remaining works such as installation of pews and sound equipment.

During the commissioning, President Museveni credited the church for supporting and establishing programmes that improve the living standards of the people within the country and regarded it as an ally in development.

The President, who contributed Shs430 million towards roofing, called upon Christians to be progressive and continue working with government in the wealth creation efforts at household level.

11 held over killing of 8-year-old

In August, Police recovered the body of an eight-year-old boy who was kidnapped and killed on July 31 in Kiruhura District.

The police said Ronald Kangume was kidnapped on his way to Christ the King Primary School in Ruhondwa Village, Kyakabunga Parish in Nyakashashara Sub-county by the family shamba boy.

The suspects, both shamba boys, allegedly connived with a bank staff, to kidnap the boy and demand a ransom of $100,000 (about Shs3.6 billion) from his relatives.

"The suspect offered to carry the young boy on a bicycle as he was going to school. He instead rode with him deep into the bush in the family farm and hid him. They then began calling the boy's relatives for a ransom," Rwizi Region police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said.

Mr Kasasira said they demanded ransom from Mr George Kamugisha, Kangume's grandfather, but they killed the boy two hours after they had abducted him. He said they strangled him using a piece of cloth and buried the body in a hole beneath an anthill.

When the relatives reported the matter, police began tracking the phones the kidnappers had used in demanding ransom and those of their close friends.

One of the shamba boys was arrested from Nyamityobora Ward in Mbarara Municipality on August 10. The other one was arrested from Kiruhura District.

Kitabi Catholic Parish marks 100 years

In July, Kitabi Catholic Parish celebrated 100 years of existence at the parish headquarters in Bushenyi District.

The parish was started by the White Fathers' Missionaries in 1919, now known as the Missionaries of Africa. Kitabi, established in 1902, is the fourth oldest parish in Mbarara Diocese.

"It is good that Kitabi Catholic Parish is celebrating 100 years and you have had a lot of blessings since the White Fathers' Missionaries started this church," Archbishop Paul Bakyenga said.

He was also celebrating his 75th birthday and 30 years as Mbarara Archbishop.

Kitabi Parish has nurtured many Catholic religious leaders, who have served in the Archdiocese of Mbarara.

The parish priest, Rev Fr Robert Kakuru, hailed Catholics and other partners for their support towards the renovation of the first church at the parish. It has been expanded to accommodate 2,000 people from 700 people.

President Museveni, who was represented by the government Chief Whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, hailed Kitabi Catholic Parish for establishing projects that have created employment for the community.