Zimbabwe: Winky D, Seh Calaz Face Off

While it has proved fatal for most artists to release latest projects when either Winky D or Jah Prayzah have just released theirs, Mbare bred Zimdancehall chanter Seh Calaz will be daring the odds when he releases his forthcoming album Bholato Bholato on 1 January, a day after Winky D's much-awaited Njema.

Releasing his album after countless petitions on social media for the Ninja president to drop something for the festive season, for Seh Calaz - who recently launched a rant over assertions that the singer has faded and exhausted everything from his bag of tricks- it will be his opportunity to prove his mantle as Bholato Bholato tussles with Njema.

Ironically Seh Calaz and Winky D have always been rivals with the former admitting on record that while trying to find his steps on the Zimdancehall scene he blasted the Simba singer as a strategy to earn mileage for his name.

Meanwhile, Winky D has dropped one single off the upcoming album titled Ijipita which has received warm reception from music lovers.

Bholato Bholato will be launched at Magaba flats, Mbare. Killer T, Kinnah, Guspy Warrior among other Zimdancehall chanters will also grace the free for all launch.