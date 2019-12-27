Tunisia: Crisis Unit On Olive Oil Problems to Convene Friday in Parliament

Tunis/Tunisia — The crisis unit on olive oil problems for the 2019/2020 season will meet on Friday afternoon in Parliament.

This cell is composed of representatives of the Prime Ministry, the ministers of finance, agriculture, water resources and fisheries, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry and Trade and Handicrafts and the Tunisian Union of Agriculture and Fisheries (UTAP), as well as the director general of the oil office and the president of the parliamentary committee in the areas of agriculture, food security, trade and related services.

The decision to set up this monitoring unit followed a hearing on Thursday morning by the Agriculture Committee of UTAP representatives to examine the problems faced by olive harvesting and oil extraction after the collapse of prices due to the abundance of production and the accumulation of financial commitments by oil mill owners and exporting companies to banks.

The head of the agriculture committee, Moez Hajj Rehouma (Ennahdha bloc), confirmed Thursday to TAP that the olive oil crisis unit, at the level of production, consumption and distribution at the local market and export levels, will examine how to support the funds intended for the oil office to play its role in coping with the abundant production of olive oil (purchase and storage). The storage capacity of the Office is estimated at 100,000 tonnes of olive oil. It is expected that the production quantities for the 2019/2020 season will reach 350 thousand tonnes, which represents a record production for Tunisia.

The oil office has been able to receive 50 million dinars in the form of cash loans (it has so far obtained 15 million dinars) and a guarantee line from the State of 100 million dinars as additional funding to support its purchases for the 2019/20 season. The total financing needs of this regulatory structure are estimated, according to the CEO, Chokri Bayoudh, to be 170 million dinars by mid-January 2020.

Bayoudh specified that the possibility of granting subsidies to support storage efforts for the benefit of the private sector is being studied within the framework of a committee at the level of the Central Bank of Tunisia, which includes the ministries concerned, in view of the financial difficulties encountered by the private sector, which limits its marketing and export capacities. According to the same official, this monthly subsidy will be determined and announced shortly.

The office is currently seeking to store 30 thousand tonnes of olive oil until mid-January 2020, with six collection centers under the office spread over several regions of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tunisia Business Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The office has been entrusted with the acquisition of all the quantities produced due to the inability of oil mill owners and private individuals to acquire the quantities produced because of the financial difficulties they face. These factors have combined to hamper the progress of the olive harvest season, which is estimated at 25 % to date compared to 40 % during the regular seasons.

Tunisia aspires to export 250 thousand tonnes, but it has only managed to export 11, 700 tonnes of olive oil until November 2019 against 20 thousand tonnes in November 2018 due to the late start of the season and the various difficulties encountered by the sector.

The financing needs of the olive oil sector are estimated between 600 and 800 million dinars each season, which are the funds provided by the banking sector.

The oil office acquires a liter of fine olive oil at 5,600 dinars, and the prices of this product are very much linked to the level of supply and demand locally and on the world market.