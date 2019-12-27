South Africa: Boy, 10, Drowns At Witbank Holiday Resort

27 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A 10-year-old boy was declared dead on Thursday morning after drowning at a holiday resort in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 10:20 to find bystanders performing CPR on the boy, who was found lying next to a pool at the resort.

"Medics immediately took over CPR and provided the boy with advanced life support interventions. After a short time, ER24 paramedics transported the child to Witbank General Hospital for further treatment," spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"Unfortunately, after some time in the hospital, no vital signs returned, and he was declared dead."

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known.

Several drownings have been reported this festive season.

On Christmas Day, the body of a 9-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy, Siyabonga Ndlovu, who was swept away by floodwaters several days before, was recovered, IPSS Medical Rescue said on Wednesday.

And on December 19, a "prophet" and a teenage congregant drowned during a "spiritual ceremony" in a Limpopo river. The SAPS in Thohoyandou opened two cases of inquest on December 21.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

