Malawi: Government Says Malawians Should Be Assured of Peace After Election Case Ruling

Government has assured Malawians of peace and unity as the country is waiting for the Constitutional Court to deliver its ruling in the Presidential elections case.

Botomani: Malawians should not be worried about possible unrest

Minister of Information, Mark Botomani said government has already shown its commitment to peace during presidential election case hearing.

"It is the belief of Government that all parties involved in the case shall exercise statesmanship to let the Constitutional Court work professionally based on evidence, facts and law. Government has already shown its commitment to peace during the entire Presidential Election case hearing," said Botomani in a statament.

Botomani, who is official government spokesman, further said: "As one way of demonstrating a gesture of peace, His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has met leaders of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) and has reiterated his willingness to meet all parties involved in the Presidential Election Case despite their lack of interest to do so."

The statement further assured Malawians and all people living in Malawi that all security agencies will be on high alert during this period, including after judgement, to ensure that peace and calm continue to prevail in the country.

Government also condemned the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for promoting violence and hate speech referring to remarks made by MCP's Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo Banda.

During a Political rally in Dowa, Banda asked the police to be ready for anything come the judgement day and that they should 'bid farewell to their families in advance'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The official spoke to intimidate judges who are hearing the Presidential Election case to determine the case in a particular way. We would like to urge the public to desist from interfering with the court process and being seen to influence the outcome of the Presidential Election case.

All Malawians must be mindful of the fact that the Presidential Election case is also sub-judice," said Botomani in a statement who further commended a panel of five Judges who are hearing the case for declaring that the ruling will not be influenced by public opinion.

In the Presidential election case, Opposition Political Parties MCP and UTM Party are challenging the outcome of May Presidential elections in which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared President Peter Mutharika as a winner.

The Constitution court is expected to deliver the ruling before February next year.