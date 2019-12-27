Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Sign Four Players Ahead of New Season

27 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Local women volleyball giants, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), have beefed up their squad with four new signings in a bid to reclaim the league title in the upcoming 2020 season.

The tax collectors side reinforce the squad just two weeks before the new league campaign gets underway, on January 11.

RRA finished second last season, surrendering the title to then debutants UTB who ended their seven-year dominance since 2012.

The four new arrivals at the club include Uganda international Olivia Kavunane from Ndejje University, Iris Ndagijimana and Olivia Nzamukosha from local rivals Saint Aloys Rwamagana as well as Françoise Yankurije who was signed from Saint Joseph Kabgayi.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, RRA team manager Providence Mukamurenzi said that she had 'full confidence' in the new signings and "they will help us in our quest to reclaim the league title."

However, the arrival of the four also saw three players shown the exit door after the club announced that they were not part of their team's plans for the future.

The released trio comprises; Ernestine Akimanizanye, Marion Jeptoo and Margret Namylo who, according to RRA, are now free to join any other team of their choice.

Ugandan Johnson Kawenyera is RRA's new head coach for the forthcoming season, and he will be assisted by Marie-Chantal Kabila.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.