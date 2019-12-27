Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA Sign Four Players Ahead of New Season

Local women volleyball giants, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), have beefed up their squad with four new signings in a bid to reclaim the league title in the upcoming 2020 season.

The tax collectors side reinforce the squad just two weeks before the new league campaign gets underway, on January 11.

RRA finished second last season, surrendering the title to then debutants UTB who ended their seven-year dominance since 2012.

The four new arrivals at the club include Uganda international Olivia Kavunane from Ndejje University, Iris Ndagijimana and Olivia Nzamukosha from local rivals Saint Aloys Rwamagana as well as Françoise Yankurije who was signed from Saint Joseph Kabgayi.

Speaking to Times Sport on Thursday, RRA team manager Providence Mukamurenzi said that she had 'full confidence' in the new signings and "they will help us in our quest to reclaim the league title."

However, the arrival of the four also saw three players shown the exit door after the club announced that they were not part of their team's plans for the future.

The released trio comprises; Ernestine Akimanizanye, Marion Jeptoo and Margret Namylo who, according to RRA, are now free to join any other team of their choice.

Ugandan Johnson Kawenyera is RRA's new head coach for the forthcoming season, and he will be assisted by Marie-Chantal Kabila.

