Nigeria: Lassa Fever Outbreak - Umahi Directs Closure of Hospital, Transfer of Medical Staff, Patients to South East Virology Center

Following the suspected outbreak of Lassa Fever in Igbeagu community in Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, Governor David Umahi, Friday directed the immediate closure of the affected hospital where treatment of patients suffering from the deadly disease were being diagnosed and treated.

He further directed that all the Staff of the hospital including patients purported to be victims of disease be moved to the South East Virology Center in Abakaliki.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Mr. Francis Nweze stated that the Governor also "directed that all the family members and close relatives of the above be quarantined at the South East Virology Center, Abakaliki for comprehensive medical examination.

"Also, Governor Umahi has directed that the Ministry of Health under the watch of the Commissioner for Health in conjunction with the Staff of Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki to immediately address all issues relating to the lassa fever outbreak including comprehensive examination of all suspects and clean up of St. Vincent Hospital. Place precautionary Announcement in all media houses in the state on preventive measures of Lassa Fever.

"The Governor expects that reports of the progress of the actions of the above directives get to him every two hours."

At the time of this report, no death has been reported resulting from the suspected outbreak of Lassa Fever in the State.