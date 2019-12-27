South Africa: Motorists Warned About Dislodged Pavement On the M1 South Freeway

26 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued a warning to motorists travelling on the M1 South about a pavement structure that has dislodged.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic has not been affected and was free flowing on the M1 South.

JMPD Freeway Unit officers have been deployed to the area, he added.

"Johannesburg Road Agency have been contacted to assess the extent of the damage. Motorists and residents can rest assured that all measures have been taken to ensure safety for those who use that stretch of the road," Fihla said.

SABC earlier reported that the City of Johannesburg would send engineers to assess the damage at the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg, after it partially collapsed on Christmas Day.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Transport
Southern Africa
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.