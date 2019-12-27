South Africa: Cape Town Shack Fires Claims Five Lives

26 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The lives of five people were claimed by separate shack fires in Cape Town on Christmas Day.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they responded to the first fire at 00:15 where informal structures were alight in Vilakazi Street, Masiphumelele.

"Several structures were destroyed and during mopping up operations the bodies of a man and a second body burnt beyond recognition were discovered.

"In the second incident at 22:11 the body of a man was also discovered after structures were destroyed in the Siqalo informal settlement.

"The City's Fire & Rescue Service also responded at 23:52 to informal structures alight in Vrygrond, Lavender Hill. The crews were confronted by an extremely volatile crowd and police presence was requested," said Carelse.

The bodies of two other men were discovered whilst a third person suffered 80% burn wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.