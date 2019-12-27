Tunisia: Second Edition of Tunisian Food Week Kicks Off in Amman

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd edition of the Tunisian Food Week kicked off on Thursday in Amman, Jordan, and is due to last till January 3.

"The event aims to further promote the Tunisian products on the Jordanian market," Tunisia's ambassador in Amman Khaled Shili told TAP, recalling in this regard that the volume of Tunisian exports to Jordan doubled between 2017 and 2018.

Organised by the Tunisian Embassy in Amman and the commercial representation of the Exports Promotion Centre (CEPEX), this 2nd edition showcases various Tunisian foods, notably a variety of cheese, canned food, pastries, dates and seafood products.

Shili indicated that action plans had been devised to extend the show to other Jordanian regions under an agreement with the Jordanian military structure in charge of food supply, which has more than 100 points of sale throughout Jordan.

The 1st edition of the Tunisian Food Week organised in July 2018, contributed to the increase of Tunisian exports to the Jordanian market.

The volume of trade between Tunisia and Jordan reached 101 million dinars in 2018.