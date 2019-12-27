Tunisia: Second Edition of Tunisian Food Week Kicks Off in Amman

26 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd edition of the Tunisian Food Week kicked off on Thursday in Amman, Jordan, and is due to last till January 3.

"The event aims to further promote the Tunisian products on the Jordanian market," Tunisia's ambassador in Amman Khaled Shili told TAP, recalling in this regard that the volume of Tunisian exports to Jordan doubled between 2017 and 2018.

Organised by the Tunisian Embassy in Amman and the commercial representation of the Exports Promotion Centre (CEPEX), this 2nd edition showcases various Tunisian foods, notably a variety of cheese, canned food, pastries, dates and seafood products.

Shili indicated that action plans had been devised to extend the show to other Jordanian regions under an agreement with the Jordanian military structure in charge of food supply, which has more than 100 points of sale throughout Jordan.

The 1st edition of the Tunisian Food Week organised in July 2018, contributed to the increase of Tunisian exports to the Jordanian market.

The volume of trade between Tunisia and Jordan reached 101 million dinars in 2018.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
North Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.