Western Sahara: Polisario Front Won't Be Involved in Operation That Does Not Respect Sahrawi People's Self-Determination Right

Tifariti (Liberated Territories) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, affirmed Wednesday that the Polisario Front would never be involved in an operation that does not respect the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence.

In a speech he delivered ahead of the 15th Polisario Congress, held in Tifariti (liberated territories) from 19 to 25 December, the SG of the Polisario Front called on the international community to "assume its responsibilities and demanded the implementation of the Charter and the resolutions of the United Nations, particularly the independence of colonized countries and the decolonization of the last colony in Africa."

Recalling the role of the African Union (AU) as the main partner in the UN resolution process, President Ghali called on the Pan-African organization to demand the application of its statutes, particularly the clauses relating to the borders inherited in the aftermath of independence by ordering the Kingdom of Morocco to withdraw immediately from the occupied territories.

On this occasion, the SG of the Polisario Front greeted foreign delegations that came to express their solidarity with the Saharawi cause and paid a special tribute to the Algerian delegation present in force to reiterate Algeria's constant positions vis-à-vis the struggle of the Saharawi people and all the peoples who are struggling for their independence.

Addressing the militants of the Front, Ghali urged them to assume their responsibilities and to prepare for any development of the cause.