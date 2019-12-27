Tunisia: Conect Calls for Speeding Up Implementation of National Logistics Development Strategy

Tunis/Tunisia — Representatives of the Confederation of Tunisian Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) recommended on Wednesday speeding up the implementation of the national logistics development strategy to raise Tunisia to the rank of international trade platform and logistics hub.

During a meeting held Wednesday at the headquarters of CONECT International, between representatives of steering committees of economic and technical studies for the development of the national logistics system in Tunisia, participants called for accelerating the implementation of planned projects aimed to improve the regulatory and institutional framework, the organisation of the logistics sector and Tunisia's vision of logistics by 2040.

According to the CONECT, this meeting is part of the collaboration with the private sector to raise awareness of the importance of the private sector's contribution to investigations and reflections with a view to improving logistics performance in the short and medium term.

Taking the floor, CONECT President Tarak Cherif called for strengthening investments and implementing regulatory and institutional reforms to boost Tunisian exports, improve the business environment of logistics and attract foreign investors.

For his part, representative of the Transport Ministry Wissem Gaida Mahjoub pointed out that Tunisia should distinguish itself from other Mediterranean countries through the digitisation of the "supply chain" and the creation of a comprehensive integrated system, international trade platforms and a network of complementary multiservice and multi-flow logistics zones.