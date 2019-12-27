Liberia: Barchue FC, Mother of Light FC Win Oum El Nour's Drug-Free Tournament

27 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

Mother of Light Winner of U-12 Tournament posed with George Hagge , executive director of Oum el Nour-Liberia and Dr. Mohammed Shireff, member of the board of director of Oum el Nour-Liberia

The Barchue Football Club and the Mother of Light Football Club were both crowned on Wednesday, December 25, as the winners of the Under 10 and Under 12 football tournament organized by the Oum El Nour-Liberia, an organization that is engaged in the rehabilitation, prevention and integration of drug users in slum communities. Oum El Nour is in Liberia under the auspices of the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU).

The tournament took place from December 8-25, 2019, at the Barchue FC football field in the Pototore Community, Congo Town, District #10 Montserrado County.

Barchue FC won the U10 tournament after beating Zahnty FC 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out, after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mother of Light FC won the U12 tournament after beating Sampro Dream FC in a penalty shoot-out at the Barchue Football filed in the Pototore Community, in Congo Town, after that match ended, also in a 1-1 draw.

In his statement at the presentation of the trophies and cash prizes to the tournament winners and brilliantly performed players, George Hagge, the executive director of Oum El Nour-Liberia, said the essence of the weeklong tournament was to bring together members of the Light Clubs (students from the various schools and young people from communities around Montserrado County.

Mr. George Hagge, executive director of Oum El Nour-Liberia, presenting the U-12 trophy to the captain of Mother of Light FC, while Dr. Mohammed Sheriff looks on

He said it was part of his organization's strategy to reinforce prevention messages and to celebrate a successful year as the Oum el Nour-Liberia family.

"The days were a great success with more than 158 adolescents and young people from the various OENL satellite clubs participating in fun activities void of drugs and alcohol," Hagge noted.

He named supermarkets (Harbel, Down Town, Stop and Shop), Murex Plaza, PA Rib House, Asmar Brothers as sponsors of the tournaments and friends of Oum el Nour Liberia, adding, "we managed to feed about 200 young people."

According to Hagge, participants from the community (WeConnect) performed an inspiring drama about Christmas, which purposely portrayed the message "you can enjoy a youthful life and stay drug-free".

The U-10 winning team, Barchue FC and the U-12 winning team, Mother of Light FC, each took home L$4,000 and a giant size trophy.

The U-10 and U-12 runners-up Zahnty FC and Sampro Dream FC took-way a cash price of L$2,500 each.

Other categories

Highest goal-scorer received a cash price of L$1,500; most valuable players L$1,000; best goal keeper, L$1,000; best dressed team, L$1,000; best coaches, L$1,000; and best defender, L$1,000.

Summary of Activities (Mini Competitions)

Participants were placed into four groups based on the colors they selected from a raffle. The colors were: Blue, White, Orange and black. The four color groups competed against each other in different activities, and the two winners from each activity met in the grand finale. The activities included: dancing, comedy, singing, apple game, moving-on-up, egg race, bag race, kickball, football, and running race.

Group Black won apple race, moving on up, running race, & bag race and Group Blue emerged victorious in the following: comedy, egg race and dancing.

Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved.

