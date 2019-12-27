Liberia: UL Receives Letters of Credence From Indiana University

The President of the University of Liberia, Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson has received Letters of Credence and Medallion from the University of Indiana, based in the United States of America.

Dr. Nelson received the letters and medallion in Liberia over the weekend through Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, former professor of the University of Liberia with many years in higher education at Indiana University.

The presentation of the instruments comes as the two Universities renewed their relationships which had slowed down due to some unspecified reasons.

Dr. Nelson has described the renewal of their relationships as an additional blessing, applauding Dr. Sawyer for using the opportunity to reignite the relationship between the two schools.

He said the president of Indiana University thought it was important to look at the possibility of the renewal of the partnership and MOU between the University of Liberia and Indiana University.

"Indiana University helped out many years with our law school. There are lots of graduates at the University's Law School who are from Indiana, our nursing program, our Public Health Program. We will be having those relationships over the years or so," Dr. Nelson said.

He explained further that there are several faculty members at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia, who are also graduates of Indiana University, besides closely working with UL on its Public Health Program.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nelson has disclosed that Dr. Sawyer has shared with him Indiana University's interest in UL's Communication and Radio Network to use it as a medium to reach more people in Liberia on health education and other issues.

The UL President calls for the collective efforts of his team of administrators at the university, the Government of Liberia, the Alumni Association, students and staff of the University to help make a major difference at UL.

"... All of us can do this and if we are all on the same team, I believe we can make a major difference," Dr. Nelson said, as he applauded the Government of Liberia for its continuous support to the University which, according to him, has jumped from US$1.4 million to US$16 million over the past 10 to 15 years.