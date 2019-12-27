Liberia: Alfalit Liberia Donates to Wipnet Women for the Festive Season

This festive season, Alfalit International-Liberia has donated 2,000 bags of rice and assorted food items to the Women in Peace Building Network (WIPNET). The gesture is Alfalit's way of putting a smile on the faces of the women, and giving them hope in these difficult economic times and in keeping with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two institutions.

On December 24, 2019, the organization kickstarted the gesture, donating about five hundred seventy begs of rice, vegetable oil, vita cubes and beans to WIPNET Montserrado Branch at the WIPNET Peace Hut near Fish Market, Sinkor. The gesture which is expected to benefit women in Bong, Bomi, Margibi and Grand Bassa counties in subsequent weeks for the New Year celebration.

Some of the communities that benefited from the Montserrado distribution are: the Peace Island Community, Larkapzee, Fish Market (Sinkor) as well as Todee in district #1 Montserrado County.

Alfalit Acting Executive Director, Rev. Jerome C. Williams, during the turning over ceremony, said; "Today we are delivering a little over five hundred and seventy bags of rice and assorted materials, after everything we should be distributing about 2,000 bags of rice and several thousand packs of beans, oil and other items."

Rev. Williams said the donation to WIPNET is not new, but one that has been going on for the past 5 years, with the 2019 donation making marking the 6th instant since Alfalit Liberia began supporting the WIPNET women. He said the donation is being made possible by the goodwill of Alfalit International, through Alfalit Liberia.

"We are here to repeat what we have done over years, and this is our own way of saying thank you for praying not just for Liberia, but even for the management of Alfalit International- Liberia and the people around the world," Mr Williams said.

He urged the leadership of WINEP to celebrate the festive season in peace, by trusting in God and praying for Alfalit and for the country.

Delphine Morris, National Coordinator of WIPNET, said the management of Alfalit has promised to work with the organizations in Liberia and has since been doing a lot of things including food distribution since 2014. "We want to thank Alfalit International-Liberia so much for their kind gesture," she said.

Madam Morris mentioned that there are a lot of institutions in Liberia who have never thought of the women of Liberia. She noted that since Alfalit built the partnership with them, Alfalit has continued to support the women by teaching them how to read and write and awarded them microloans for business, in addition to the bi-annual food distribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Entertainment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

WIPNET's Program Assistant, Madam Cecelia Moore Danuweli said, "We jointly say to Alfalit thank you for what you have done, today is one of the greatest days for everyone, and WIPNET appreciates you so much for identifying with us this festive season."

She also assured Alfalit of WIPNET's continuous commitment to the terms of the MOU signed between the two organizations.

Alfalit Liberia, established in 2006, it is a non-for profit literacy and empowerment organization established as an affiliate of Alfalit International based in Miami, Florida, USA.

Alfalit Liberia literacy program has touched over 10,000 lives when it served all 15 counties up to 2013 when donor funding drastically reduced.

Since 2013, Alfalit International as the lone funder of the Liberia program, Alfalit Liberia has and continues to teach illiterate and semi-literate youths and adults to read and write, as well provide them empowerment skills upon reaching level two in the literacy program.

This December the program in Liberia graduated a little over 3,000 beneficiaries of the literacy, basic education and job skills program across its 5 operating counties (Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Bong, Bomi and Margibi Counties).