Liberia: Miss Liberia, Nobel Liberia Identifies With JFK Patients

Miss Liberia Wokie Dolo (4th from left) reaches for a Christmas gift bag while CEO of Nobel Liberia Jallah Kessely (in a white shirt) and others look on.

The office of Miss Liberia 2017 in collaboration with Nobel Liberia and LA Queen Entertainment over the weekend distributed Christmas gifts to many ill children and their mothers undergoing treatment at the John F. Kennedy Medical Hospital in Sinkor.

The donation according to the three institutions, targeted the sick children in order to make them and their parents feel elated to relieve the distress associated with their ailment.

Speaking at the donation ceremony over the weekend, the CEO of Nobel Liberia, Jallah Kessely, said their presence with the patients, coupled with items donated, is another form of encouraging the sick children that they are still a part of society.

"Being sick doesn't make you different from others; therefore we are here to encourage you to take your treatment and recover quickly, Kessely said.

"During this time of the year it is important to remember those in need; as such, we are delighted to be a part of this occasion to help give back to some of the nation's less fortunate" he added.

Kessely disclosed that the JFK is not the only Hospital to receive a donation from the organizations, but stated that over the years they have been to ELWA, as well as Redemption and other government-run hospitals as a way of celebrating the festive season with the sick.

He wished the ill children God's abundant blessing and speedy recovery.

Some of the items donated during the weekend include; Nobel Rice, assorted clothes, children's toys and other non-food items.

Receiving the donation, the Administrator of the Mental Health department of the JFK, Dr. Confront Cooper, lauded the organizations' thoughtfulness to celebrate the festive season with the sick, especially children and promised to distribute the items to the children throughout the hospital ward.

Dr. Cooper guessed that the items will put a smile on the faces of the children this festive season and called on others to follow the good examples of the institutions to identify with the needy during this time.

"The Bible requires us to give to the needy so that God will be pleased, and this is just a way for us Christians to celebrate Christmas and I'm calling on others to follow the footsteps of this institution, even if without the hospital," Dr. Cooper said.