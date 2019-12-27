South Africa: Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision

26 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

Four passengers were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound highway between the Beyers Naude and Malibongwe off-ramps in Strydompark, ER24 said in a statement on Thursday.

"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 14:07 to find one vehicle on its side in the yellow lane. Another vehicle was found at the top of the embankment against the wall. The third vehicle was found parked a short distance away," ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

Paramedics who assessed the scene found that four passengers had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Patients were treated on the scene and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

