South Africa: Four Injured in Three-Vehicle Collision

Four passengers were injured in a three-vehicle collision on the northbound highway between the Beyers Naude and Malibongwe off-ramps in Strydompark, ER24 said in a statement on Thursday.

"ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 14:07 to find one vehicle on its side in the yellow lane. Another vehicle was found at the top of the embankment against the wall. The third vehicle was found parked a short distance away," ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said.

Paramedics who assessed the scene found that four passengers had sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Patients were treated on the scene and transported to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24