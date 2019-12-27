Liberia: President Weah Grants Clemency to 54 Inmates

The President of Liberia, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, has granted executive clemency to fifty-four inmates from four detention centers across the Country.

The pardoned inmates, who were convicted for various crimes, came from the Monrovia Central Prison, Kakata Central Prison, Sanniquellie Central Prison and the National Palace of Corrections in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

During his visit to the Monrovia Central Prison on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, President Weah extended the executive clemency based on good behavior as advised by the Ministry of Justice.

The decision to grant executive clemency to the convicts is in keeping with Article 59 of the Liberian Constitution which states that "The President may remit any public forfeitures and penalties, suspend any fines and sentences, Grant reprieves and pardons, and restore civil rights after conviction for all public offenses, except impeachment."

President Weah called on the pardoned inmates to be positive in their actions and to contribute to the development of the Country.

"I pardoned you today because of the good behavior exhibited while in prison. Don't go back to what brought you here," President stated.

He urged prisoners across the country to always exhibit good behavior at all times, saying, "the process of clemency will always be done and inmates with good behavior will always be considered."

The Liberian Leader called on the Attorney General to work with the Judiciary to ensure that pre-trial detainees are accorded speedy trial.

The 54 pardoned inmates had varying conditions that qualified them for pardon. They included those chronically ill or of old age, misdemeanor, served more than half of their sentences, served at least ten years for capital offense for life sentences.