Kenya: Doreen Majala Quits NTV to Focus On Her 'First Love'

Sassy NTV Swahili news anchor Doreen Majala has taken a break from media in order to concentrate on her first love -law, Nairobi News understands.

On Christmas day, Majala read her last news bulletin on NTV before announcing on the live broadcast that she was leaving the station two years after joining.

She also posted her good byes on her Instagram account.

"Good evening good people! It's been an honour gracing your screens on NTV informing and educating you through the news. A big thank you to the Nation Media Group management for the platform & to my colleagues for the wonderful experience" she posted.

FUTURE ENDEAVOURS

Speaking to Nairiobi News, NTV Head of Production and Programming Justus Tharao wished her well in her future endeavours.

"She left officially with the Christmas news bulletin being her last. We at NTV wish her well in her future commitments," said Mr Tharao.

According to one of Majala's colleagues at NTV, she has decided to quit the media in order to concentrate on her career as a lawyer.

"Perhaps you might have known that Doreen is a lawyer by profession. She said she needed to take a break from the media to concentrate on doing her personal stuff as well as start practising law as a litigant. I wish her well," the NTV reporter said.

Majala, who describes herself as Human Rights Advocacy Lawyer on her Instagram, made her debut on TV in 2016 at Ebru TV.

She then quit in November 2017 taking a break before making a comeback on NTV where she worked for about two years hosting the Sunday seven o'clock news.

Majala joined NTV's Swahili desk alongside Salim Swaleh to replace Nimrod Taabu and Rashid Abdallah who decamped to Citizen TV.