Nigeria: Zamfara, Chinese Investors Sign Agreement On Agric, Mining

27 December 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Zamfara State Government has signed an agreement with Chinese investors on mining, agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and power generation in the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media, and Communications, Mr. Zailani Bappa, on Friday said that it was aimed at boosting economic activities in the state.

Bappa said the agreement was signed when the governor met with Chinese investors during his visit to China.

The governor's aide said the signing was witnessed by officials of the Nigerian Embassy in China, led by the Deputy Ambassador.

He said that during the meeting discussions were held on opportunities and provisions of incentives for the investors in return for their capital and technological investments in the state.

Bappa said the governor assured the investors of value-added incentives apart from the ones provided by the Federal Government to foreign investors, especially in the areas of security, free land, and a tax cut.

Source: NAN

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.