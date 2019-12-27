Botswana: Maun Spin Fiesta Attracts International Spinners

27 December 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By By Kgosietsile Bontsi

Maun — Local spinners have been encouraged to take car spinning seriously.

South Africa's Lephalale Private Testing Station director, Phillip Raphuthi said spinning as a sport, required one to put passion before money.

He said this during the second Maun Spin Fiesta organised by Botswana Spin Masters held on December 22.

Raphuthi said their aim was to support Botswana Spin Masters as a way of promoting and growing spinning in Botswana,

Lephalale Private Testing Station, he said was a South African Company, which deals with vehicle testing for roadworthiness.

He said the company offered sponsorship to some of South Africa's professional spinners, who were participating in the event.

"Spinning is an expensive sport. It requires many services such as tyre exchange and engine fixing," he said.

For his part, Botswana Spin Masters chairperson, Thuso Mudongo said this year's event saw a bit of improvement as the number of spinners and spectators had increased.

However, he said they had few challenges such as lack of support from tyre service providers.

Meanwhile, he appreciated support from sponsors such as Ngami Toyota, Supa Quick, MVA Fund and Beef Boys.

The event attracted 13 spinners, of which, six were locals and seven were from South Africa.

One of the professional spinners from South Africa, Katra Mokgoshi was a spectacle to watch as he displayed an overwhelming performance through his spinning skills as he maneuvered his BMW E30 with such a dexterity grasping the attention of the spectators.

Mokgoshi said spinning was a very important sport that contributed positively to his wellbeing.

He said he had the passion for spinning as he started it in the streets of Limpopo four years ago to become a recognised professional spinner.

He said as a way of sharing his knowledge, he had taught some other aspiring spinners how to spin in Botswana and South Africa.

One of the spinners, Saxton Leepile, who had already represented Botswana in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia, said spinning was an important sport as it could keep people busy away from bad habits such as drug and alcohol abuse.

Leepile also said he also teaches other children how to spin as a way of promoting the sport in Botswana.

"I encourage those who want to join the sport to love it and be passionate as it comes with many challenges", he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.