Tanzania: Government Keen to Solve Job Crisis

"THE government is aware of unemployment burden in the country and has been taking different measures to address it," said Zanzibar Deputy Minister of State (Second Vice- President's Office) Mr Mihayo Juma N'hunga at the Island, yesterday.

He further said: "As we take possible approaches to reduce the number of unemployed people, particularly women and youth, especially the ones coming from learning institutions, we urge you to hunt for jobs in the private sector too."

Mr N'hunga made the speech, while presiding over 'Micro Tech Learning Institution' graduation ceremony at the 'Mapinduzi Square' on behalf of the Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi.

Expounding, he urged women and youth to become entrepreneurs or find jobs in the private sector instead of focusing mostly on the government.

Mr N'hunga said job creation in the public sector, for example, through big projects' implementation open up several infrastructures, which guarantee them job vacancies.

"I would encourage investments in different areas of development, also to stimulate job openings for the youth," added the Deputy Minister.

In a related development, he asked the graduates to also join Vocational Training Centres (VTC) for additional practical training in engineering, and carpentry among others, which are in high demand in the market.

On his part, Abdul-Halim Mussa, one of the 218 graduates studying Procurement and Information, Communication Technology (ICT), said lack of ready jobs for the youth is still a challenge in the country, adding: "Because without a job, a graduate would fail to practice his/her theoretically acquired skills in the profession, he/she studied while at school."

Commenting, Magomeni Constituency Legislator, Mr Rashid Makame Shamsi, where the institution is stationed asked the graduates and other youth in schools to focus mostly on selfemployment, because ready salaried jobs are scarce globally.