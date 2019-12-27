Tanzania: Slain Bura Due for Burial in Dodoma

THE body of Rashid Bura, founder of Dalai Islamic Centre and owner of Zamzam Schools, who died mysteriously, was scheduled for burial at Chamwino graveyard in Dodoma City on Thursday afternoon.

Bura, a former Police detective and security guard at State House, was on Christmas Day found dead mysteriously in his office located along Nyerere Road in the city centre after he went missing for several days.

Reports suggest that the body of the deceased was found with wounds caused by a sharp object in his Dalai Islamic Centre office on the second floor of the building which also houses the State-owned media company, Tanzania Standard Newspapers (TSN), publisher of Daily News and HabariLeo newspapers.

Police here are yet to establish the cause of the death of Bura (60) as investigations are still in progress.

Speaking here, co-founder of Dalai Islamic Centre, Mr Abdillah Mboryo, said they were rushing to bury the body because it was badly decomposed.

He said Bura was last seen on December 22 while worshiping at Nunge Mosque in the city centre, saying that after prayers, Bura chatted with friends and bought for them cups of coffee outside the mosque.

Elaborating, Mr Mboryo said on the evening of the same day, Bura attempted to phone one of the high ranking leaders in order to let him know that he was back to Dodoma after travelling to Dar es Salaam for a meeting.

But he said Bura could not reach the leader through his phone, and he thereafter went missing, and his naked body was subsequently found in his office.

He further explained that Bura once worked in the investigation department of the police force and was subsequently retired, adding that he completed his career in Morogoro Region.