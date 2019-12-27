Tanzania: Closer Links With Children Can Reduce Abuse Cases, Expert

27 December 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

PARENTS have been advised to build a close link with their children and other minors in their custody so that they can be free to expose any suspicion of sexual abuse they encounter.

The advice was given on Thursday by the Executive Director of the Network of Social Education (NESE), Ms Upendo Mwinchande, who said this will help in addressing the increasing cases of sexual abuse and gender based violence in families.

"Most of the parents and guardians do not have a close relationship with their children or minors, and as a result when they encounter such problems, they fear to tell anyone," she said.

She added that children experience a lot of sexual harassment and gender based violence while at schools, play grounds, and even in their homes, but parents have created a gap that makes it difficult for them to reveal such incidents What the children need, she said, is parental love, confidentiality, privacy, trust and assurance that they will be safe and protected after reporting their cases.

The NESE Executive Director urged parents, especially men, to change their attitude; because of late they have been accused of being the main actors of sexual abuse, saying this is due to a serious moral delay encountering the society.

She said moral decay has been a contributing factor to irresponsible parenting, family separation and spoiled culture.

Ms Mwinchande said NESE has an awareness programme with some primary schools in Ubungo, Kigamboni, Kinondoni, Temeke and Ilala districts in Dar es Salaam, to talk to pupils and remind them to safeguard their dignities.

NESE was registered on 25th February 2013 and is working all over the country, focusing on education, health, environment and human rights in all sectors, including economic, social and political.

