Nigeria: Emmanuel Seeks Support of Opposition

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Okon Bassey

Uyo — As Christians celebrate Christmas, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on the people of the state to continue to embrace the peace, unity and development which his administration have pursued and promoted in the past four and half years.

The governor, who made the call in a Christmas broadcast, extended his hands of fellowship to people on the opposite side of the political divide to join him in building the state.

"I urge you to invest more, by your thoughts, deeds and actions on those things that unify us around our common purpose of living in a prosperous and peaceful state and to shun divisive tendencies.

As the elections and the litigation processes are over, the governor said it is now time for governance and promised to continue to work twice as hard to leave legacy as a leader by the time his tenure ends in 2023.

"There are no redeeming values in antagonising the leadership of the state or working to negate the gains we have collectively achieved or financing the publication of unsanitised materials on the developments and vision we have provided simply because you disagree with the leader or the party that controls the state".

He insisted that the interest of the state is deeper and profoundly more significant than personal interests.

"When we de-market our state and the leadership; when we intentionally manufacture non-existent situations aimed at portraying our state in less than attractive manner, we should remember that we are putting in jeopardy the future of our children whom we should all work to secure".

He stressed that political parties represent vehicles to seek power, adding that "we should not allow the flaming passions of partisanship affect the cord of our unity and brotherhood."

"My doors are wide open and phone lines also are open to engage my brothers and sisters on the other side. Come, let us build our land.

"As we settle down for governance, free from the distractions and claptrap of the political space, let me again assure you that we will continue to invest heavily in education, healthcare, enduring infrastructure, human capital development, aviation, industrialisation, power sector, sports, tourism, women and youth empowerment schemes and of course, our Ibom Deep Seaport.

"As we celebrate the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, let the spirit of the season- a season of love and happiness, of goodwill and celebrations be the abiding cords of our unity, prosperity and continuous peace, progress and development," the governor stated.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Ex-Security Chief Speaks On Release from Jail, Feud With Buhari
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former VP Boakai
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.