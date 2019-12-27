Nigeria: Cameroonian Arrested in Kano Over Human Trafficking

27 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Richard P. Ngbokai

Police command in Kano state has paraded one Muhammad Ahmad, a national of Cameroun Republic over alleged human trafficking.

The suspect came to Kano from Yola, the Adamawa state capital after he fled his home country at the wake of a civil unrest at Garwa.

However, after he stayed for sometimes, the suspect relocated and settled in Kano with his family.

Parading the suspect along with 172 other suspected criminals, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani said 26 trafficked victims were rescued by the police.

Sani explained that the suspect trafficks his victims comprising males and females to some West, North and Central African countries for slavery and prostitution.

The commissioner added that the suspect was arrested at his residence with the rescued victims, comprising two kids aged around seven and 10 years, 22 men and two women.

The CP said the victims would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while the command would continue with its investigation.

Responding to questions from journalists, the suspect denied the allegation, saying the persons allegedly rescued from his residence were travelers from his home country on their way to Niger Republic.

"I am a Cameroonian from Yaounde, but before I came to Nigeria I was living in Garwa in the northern part of the country before a civil unrest erupted there and many of us fled. I initially took refuge in Yola before I eventually moved to Kano where I got into currency exchange.

"For six year I had been into this business and many of the Cameroonian travelers going to Niger Republic and Algeria do stay with me before they proceed.

"It was in that business I became used to some of them and they started staying in my rented house to conclude their plan for the journey, it was in this process that myself and these people were arrested by the police," he claimed.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
West Africa Renames Common Currency, Cuts Links to France
Liberia's President Weah Lashes Out at Former Vice President
Zimbabwe Vice President Chiwenga's Estranged Wife Denied Bail
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Just Get Married, Fans Tell Lupita Nyong'o and Trevor Noah
South Africa Embraces Kiswahili As Additional Language in Schools

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.