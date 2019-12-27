Nigeria: Cameroonian Arrested in Kano Over Human Trafficking

Police command in Kano state has paraded one Muhammad Ahmad, a national of Cameroun Republic over alleged human trafficking.

The suspect came to Kano from Yola, the Adamawa state capital after he fled his home country at the wake of a civil unrest at Garwa.

However, after he stayed for sometimes, the suspect relocated and settled in Kano with his family.

Parading the suspect along with 172 other suspected criminals, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Habu A. Sani said 26 trafficked victims were rescued by the police.

Sani explained that the suspect trafficks his victims comprising males and females to some West, North and Central African countries for slavery and prostitution.

The commissioner added that the suspect was arrested at his residence with the rescued victims, comprising two kids aged around seven and 10 years, 22 men and two women.

The CP said the victims would be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) while the command would continue with its investigation.

Responding to questions from journalists, the suspect denied the allegation, saying the persons allegedly rescued from his residence were travelers from his home country on their way to Niger Republic.

"I am a Cameroonian from Yaounde, but before I came to Nigeria I was living in Garwa in the northern part of the country before a civil unrest erupted there and many of us fled. I initially took refuge in Yola before I eventually moved to Kano where I got into currency exchange.

"For six year I had been into this business and many of the Cameroonian travelers going to Niger Republic and Algeria do stay with me before they proceed.

"It was in that business I became used to some of them and they started staying in my rented house to conclude their plan for the journey, it was in this process that myself and these people were arrested by the police," he claimed.