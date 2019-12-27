Kenya: Rayon Sport Eyeing Leopards Coach Mbungo

27 December 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Rwandan giants Rayon Sport are eyeing AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo.

Rayon recently sacked Mexican coach Javier Martinez hours after losing 2-0 to city rivals Patriotic Army (APR). It is reported that Mbungo tops the shortlist for replacements, which also has former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay.

The 52-year old tactician has been in charge of Leopards since February of 2019 but recently revealed that he has gone five months without pay.

He has since issued a 15-day notice to the club to settle his dues as required by law and looks likely to leave the Kenyan giants if a compromise of some sorts is not arrived at.

"I have offers from other clubs but cannot make a decision right now because I am still contracted to Leopards," Mbungo told Nairobi News.

"I gave the club a notice as is required by law and will only make a decision on the way forward when the said notice expires."

Besides Mbungo, cash-strapped Leopards have lost players Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro owing to pay disputes.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

