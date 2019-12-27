Kenya: Rayon Sport Eyeing Leopards Coach Mbungo

Rwandan giants Rayon Sport are eyeing AFC Leopards coach Casa Mbungo.

Rayon recently sacked Mexican coach Javier Martinez hours after losing 2-0 to city rivals Patriotic Army (APR). It is reported that Mbungo tops the shortlist for replacements, which also has former Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay.

The 52-year old tactician has been in charge of Leopards since February of 2019 but recently revealed that he has gone five months without pay.

He has since issued a 15-day notice to the club to settle his dues as required by law and looks likely to leave the Kenyan giants if a compromise of some sorts is not arrived at.

"I have offers from other clubs but cannot make a decision right now because I am still contracted to Leopards," Mbungo told Nairobi News.

"I gave the club a notice as is required by law and will only make a decision on the way forward when the said notice expires."

Besides Mbungo, cash-strapped Leopards have lost players Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro owing to pay disputes.