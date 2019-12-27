Nigeria: Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship Lights Up Okene

27 December 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Basketball players across Nigeria will converge on Okene for the 7th edition of the Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship set to start today, December 27.

According to organisers, the three-day fiesta will feature 10 men and 2 women's teams as they compete for honours in the yearly competition holding in the commercial nerve centre of Kogi State.

Chairman of the 2019 Local Organising Committee, Hon. Justice Siyaka Momoh jimoh Usman said the competition is back for good after the 2018 edition was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

"The 2018 postponement afforded us the opportunity of going back to the drawing board to re-strategise and come up with new innovations that we expect to continuously improve upon."

While revealing the programme for this year's edition, the LOC Chairman assured stakeholders that the 2019 edition will not be without its usual razzmatazz with fans to be treated to high level of basketball artistry.

As part of the innovations introduced, two women' teams representing Lokoja and Okene Local Government Area Councils have been included.

He thanked the sponsor, Hon. Justice Nasiru Ajanah, the Chief Judge of Kogi State for using his resources to organise and develop basketball talents in Nigeria through the Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship.

He concluded by commending the Kogi State Government for providing a conducive atmosphere for the event since inception.

