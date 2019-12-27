Nigeria: Nikon Nigeria Video Summit Debuts in Abuja

Abuja — For videography and photography enthusiasts, the Nikon Nigeria Video Summit which held recently at Exhibition Pavilion & Event Centre, Abuja, was a unique experience; the first of its kind in Abuja. Nikon Nigeria having held previous editions in Lagos decided to bring the creative event to Federal Capital.

The summit provided established and upcoming photographers and videographers the opportunity to intimate with the Nikon brand and as well as learn about its products, most especially the newest one; Nikon Mirrorless Camera Z50.

The two creative workshops titled 'Moving from Photography to Videography' and 'Wedding Cinematography' were handled by world renowned Nigerian photographer, Kelechi Amadi-Obi and popular wedding videographer in Dubai, Kelvin Montalbo respectively.

Kelechi, who in the last seven years has delved into cinematography, revealed that the need to explore all forms of creativity using a camera informed his decision.

"With the kind of technology we have in our hands these days a professional still photography camera has been imbued with the ability to shoot good video, it will be a pity to be with such an equipment and not make full use of it. Also, I realised if I needed to teach people about my craft I had to do that through video, so those are some of the reasons I started exploring video," he said.

Narendra Menon, Managing Director, Nikon Middle East and Africa, described the summit as a knowledge enhancement project. According to him, "Our aim is to introduce our brand to the Abuja community and the Nikon School which we have set up to improve the knowledge skills of participants in photo as well as video. He also disclosed that subsequent events will be held in Abuja in every quarter of next year.

The highpoint of the event was a video presentation by Kelechi which was met with loud cheers and applause from the participants as they couldn't contain their appreciation of his works which they had just seen.

The summit ended with an interactive Q & A session involving the participants and facilitators. Several branded items such as caps, t-shirts, jackets were won by participants. Prize gifts in form of cameras were also given out to participants in a raffle draw.