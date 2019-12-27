Tunisia: Winner of 'The Voice,' Tunisian Mehdi Ayachi Awarded National Shield of Culture

27 December 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Mehdi Ayachi, winner of the 5th season of "The Voice" received, on Thursday, the National Shield of Culture awarded to him by the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.Following his Arab consecration, he was received by Cutlure Minister Mohamed Zine...

