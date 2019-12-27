Tunisia: HPR Bureau Approve Speaker's Right to Appoint Members of Its Cabinet

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (HPR) Bureau acknowledged on Thursday the HPR Speaker's right to appoint members of his cabinet, in accordance with the provisions and procedures in force and within the HPR's budget, the Bureau said in a press release.

The bureau also decided to remain pending in anticipation of the submission of the request for a vote of confidence to the Government.

"The recent appointments at the HPR do not include any legal violations," the HPR Bureau concluded following its Thursday night meeting, chaired by HPR Speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

The Bureau of the parliament concluded after its meeting on Thursday chaired by Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, that "the recent appointments to the HPR do not involve any violation of the law," pointing out "the importance to avoid any overlap between the functions of the HPR speaker's cabinet members and the tasks of the parliamentary administration, and to ensure complementarity between them, in addition to the need to appoint parliamentary assistants to help the MPs to discharge their duties in the best conditions."

In another vein, the Bureau called on presidents of parliamentary groups to expedite the submission of their candidacies to the council of the special committee in charge of studying and sorting candidacy files for the post of member of the Independent Higher Authority for the Elections (ISIE), after receiving a correspondence from the ISIE regarding the list of members concerned by the 3rd renewal of one third of its composition, notably the categories of bailiff, bailiff-notary, university professor and judge.

On the other hand, the HPR Bureau recorded the resignations of MPs Faker Chouikhi, Rached Khiari and Milad Ben Dali from Al Karama Coalition group, and decided on the legal procedures to be undertaken in this regard pursuant to the Rule of Procedures.

It also took note of the vacancy of the post of deputy following the resignation of Aboubaker Zakhama, deputy of the Free Destourian Party group, and the sending of correspondence to the ISIE to determine his successor, the announcement of these changes to be made at the next plenary session.

The Bureau also examined a number of bills and a legislative proposal and decided to refer them to the competent committees. It also referred a set of written questions to a number of government members and also examined a number of issues related to the HPR's external activity.